The 25th Annual Tennessee Soybean Festival continues today with two events.

The Fifth Annual Guitar As Art Exhibit is this afternoon from 2:00 until 4:00 at the UT Martin Fine Arts Building, showcasing acoustic guitars that have been artistically altered using 2-D media method.

The exhibit will also feature refreshments and live music.

The Guitar As Art exhibit will remain open to the public Tuesday, September 4th through the 21st.

Tonight, at 7:00 it’s a free concert featuring the multi award-winning Larry Gatlin and Gatlin Brothers. Following the concert will be a spectacular fireworks celebration.

