Two men are facing charges for resisting arrest after a traffic stop near Dresden.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Neil Cantrell first attempted to stop the vehicle near the Bible Hill Road and Red Hill Road intersection, but the vehicle didn’t stop.

The vehicle finally pulled over a mile later, and a passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

According to Deputy Cantrell, the driver, 52-year-old Chad Wayne Isbell, of McKenzie, refused several orders to comply and was finally arrested by force by Deputy Shannon Neal.

44-year-old Barton Derek Grande, of Henry, was located in a field, and also refused several commands to comply. When Deputy Cantrell attempted to arrest him, Grande jerked away and grabbed the deputy’s service weapon.

Deputy Cantrell was able to regain control and arrest Grande.

Both Isbell and Grande are charged with Resisting Arrest and Evading Arrest and are set to appear Wednesday in Weakley County General Sessions Court.