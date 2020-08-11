Two people are facing drug charges after a probation search at a residence in Martin revealed over 300 grams of marijuana.

On Friday, Martin Police officers assisted Federal Probation officers in a probation search at the home of 36-year-old Mario Andre McElrath on Baker Road where they found a total of 380 grams of marijuana, numerous packages of edible THC marijuana candy, and digital scales, and grinders used to grind marijuana.

Officers also learned that 29-year-old Keandria Jones, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, had stayed at the residence the night before, and some of the evidence and her personal property were also found.

Both are charged with Possession of Schedule Six Drug with Intent and Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia Uses and Activities.

McElrath is being held in the Weakley County Jail, while Jones has been released.