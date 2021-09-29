Two Fallen Western Kentucky Firefighters Honored at Ceremony

Fourteen people from across Kentucky have now had their names added to the state Fallen Firefighters Memorial.

Included in the recognition of firefighters who paid the ultimate sacrifice from Western Kentucky, was Virgil Craven, of the Fulton Fire Department, and Barbara Bordenkircher, of the Wickliffe Fire Department.

Governor Andy Beshear called the individuals “selfless heroes” during the dedication at the memorial located at Juniper Hill Park.

The Governor said each of the fallen firefighters meant so much to their loved ones, their friends and their communities.

The memorial ceremony was organized by The Kentucky Professional Firefighters.