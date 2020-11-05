Two former Fulton County High School graduates were elected to Kentucky positions during Tuesday’s election.

Chris McNeill, of Paducah, was elected to the Kentucky Court of Appeals for the 1st Appellate District.

McNeill received 93,966 votes and won 22 of the 24 counties in the district.

He defeated Jenny Hines, also of Paducah, who received 79,120 votes.

McNeill had already been appointed to serve on the Kentucky Court of Appeals in May by Governor Andy Beshear.

Attorney Jason Howell, of Murray, is now the 1st District State Senator following the retirement of former Senator Stan Humphries, of Cadiz.

Humphries was elected in 2012 and did not seek re-election.

Howell ran unopposed for the Senate seat and received 40,042.

The 1st District Senate seat covers Fulton, Hickman, Carlisle, Graves, Calloway, Trigg and Lyon County.