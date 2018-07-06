Two former Madison County employees are charged with theft and official misconduct after an investigation by the TBI and the state Comptroller’s Office.

TBI spokesperson Susan Niland says last December, TBI Agents joined Comptroller investigators in looking into allegations of misappropriation of funds by former Madison County Finance Department Clerk Donna Williams and former Madison County Maintenance Supervisor Eric Skinner.

Through the course of the investigation, it was learned Williams and Skinner received county funds through an unauthorized landscaping project.

The investigation revealed Williams falsified invoices using a friend as the vendor’s name, and Skinner approved the vendor.

Investigators also learned Williams made multiple unauthorized purchases with the county credit card to pay her personal cable bill. Neither Williams nor Skinner is still employed by Madison County.

On Monday, the Madison County Grand Jury returned indictments charging 64-year-old Eric Skinner and 53-year-old Donna Williams each with one count of Official Misconduct and one count of Theft over $1,000.

Both were arrested this week and booked into the Madison County Jail.

