Two former UT Martin football players are on the Memphis team roster for the new professional football league kicking off in February.

Former Skyhawks quarterback Troy Cook and tight end Brett Thompson are both on the roster for Alliance Memphis in the newly formed Alliance of American Football.

The former Skyhawks are the only players from UT Martin in the new league.

The Alliance Memphis head coach is NFL Hall of Fame linebacker and former Niners head coach Mike Singletary.

The Alliance will have eight teams playing a 12-week season.

Besides Memphis, the Alliance teams are: Atlanta, Birmingham, Orlando, Phoenix, Salt Lake, San Antonio, and San Diego.

The Alliance of American Football will kick off its inaugural season February 9th, the week after the Super Bowl.

