Two former TDOC officers sentenced for civil rights offenses

Two former Northwest Tennessee correctional officers will spend the next year in federal prison for assaulting an inmate in violation of a federal civil rights statute.

Thirty-one-year-old Nathaniel Griffin and 24-year-old Tanner Powell were both sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in prison plus three years of supervised release.

These are the final sentencings arising out of a staff assault of an inmate inside a cell in the Mental Health Unit at the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville.

Four other former officers previously pleaded guilty in the case and were sentenced in federal court.

In 2019, Griffin and Powell both pleaded guilty to using unlawful force while acting under the color of law.

In connection with their guilty pleas, Griffin and Powell admitted that they punched the inmate after he had already been beaten by another officer. They further admitted that they punched the inmate even though he never posed a threat to them or the other correctional officers.

In total, the inmate was punched more than 30 times by officers. All three officers involved in the assault ultimately pleaded guilty to a federal civil rights offense.

The case was investigated by the Memphis Field Office of the FBI with the support of the Tennessee Department of Correction and was prosecuted by Trial Attorney Rebekah J. Bailey of the Civil Rights Division and Assistant U.S. Attorney David Pritchard of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Tennessee.