Two people from Alabama are facing theft charges after being found in Weakley County with a stolen vehicle from Illinois.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Tyler Verner was called to the McDonald’s in Dresden for a reckless driver and found 35-year-old Walter Lee Sampson, of Nauvoo, Alabama, yelling at 37-year-old Kimberly Diane Dockins, of Carbon Hill, Alabama.

A check on the tags showed the vehicle stolen out of Mt. Vernon, Illinois.

Both Sampson and Dockins are charged with Theft of Property over $1,000 Dollars and are being held in the Weakley County Jail.