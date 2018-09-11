Two people from Weakley County are being held in the Weakley County Jail on burglary and theft charges.

Gleason Police Patrolman Jeff Mathews arrested 39-year-old Michael Lynn Bynum and 47-year-old Renee “Fluffy” Washam, both of Gleason.

Both are charged with taking several items from a residence, including a tool box with tools, a cellphone, and a cigarette roller with a wooden handle.

A witness described a vehicle at the scene that matched Washam’s car.

Bynum is charged with Aggravated Burglary and Theft of Property under $1,000 Dollars. Washam is charged with Criminal Trespassing and Theft of Property under $1,000 Dollars.

