Two people from Missouri were captured after an attempt to flee Kentucky State Police by vehicle and foot.

Post 1 reports said Troopers were contacted concerning the theft of items in Graves County on Christmas Eve.

Police spotted the reported vehicle near U.S. Highway 62 in Carlisle County, which was registered as stolen in Missouri.

The occupants of the vehicle, 39 year old Ryan Mills of De Soto, and 40 year old Danielle Louth of Arnold, abandoned the vehicle and ran into a wooded area behind a home on State Route 121.

Following a four hour search, Carlisle County deputies apprehended Mills and Louth, with both taken to the Ballard County Detention Center.

Kentucky State Police are continuing an investigation.