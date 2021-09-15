Two from Tennessee Arrested for Graves County Murder

Kentucky State Police have announced the arrest of two people in connection with a murder in Graves County.

Post 1 reports said investigations have led to the arrest of 32 year old Alexander James, of Nashville, and 32 year old Enrique “Dane” Decoursey, of Smyrna.

The arrests come from detectives investigations into the Hickory community shooting death of 28 year old Darian Williams, of Mayfield.

Following the August 24th shooting, State Police began to work with Tennessee authorities after leads were uncovered in the case.

Reports said James was arrested on Friday in Nashville on charges of facilitation to murder, and is pending extradition to Kentucky.

Decoursey is an over the road truck driver, who was taken into custody in Maryland on charges of murder.

He is also awaiting extradition back to Graves County.

State Police say the investigation is ongoing, and additional arrests may be possible.