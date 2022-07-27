Two From Union City Arrested Following Traffic Stop in Fulton

Two people from Union City were arrested on drug and other charges following a traffic stop in Fulton.

Police reports said the stop was initiated on a vehicle operated by 36 year old John R. Wilson, of South First Street.

Reports said the registration plate did not match the vehicle, with Wilson also found to be operating on a suspended license and no insurance.

A South Fulton K-9 Unit also alerted on the vehicle, which lead to the discovery of .22 caliber rifle, and a backpack containing a large amount of methamphetamine, along with scales and baggies.

Wilson was issued multiple charges, which included first degree enhanced trafficking of a controlled substance, along with operating a vehicle on a suspended license.

The passenger in the vehicle, 33 year old Amber N. Morton of Ken-Tenn Highway, was arrested for trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.