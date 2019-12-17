Two people from Union City were among eleven people federally indicted on methamphetamine charges.

On November 18th, a federal grand jury charged the individuals with crimes that included conspiracy to distribute, aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute, and actual distribution of methamphetamine over 50 grams.

The indictments followed a year long investigation called “Operation Clear-Cut”, with the defendants participating in a conspiracy to distribute over 20 kilo-grams of methamphetamine with a purity as high as of 99-percent.

34 year old Terry Hill and 28 year old Ashley Vasquez were indicted from Union City, along with six defendants from Dyersburg, and one from Rutherford, Jackson and Blytheville, Arkansas.