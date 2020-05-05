Two Fulton County High School student athletes signed college scholarships on Tuesday to continue their playing careers.

Two-time, Kentucky Class-A state leading rusher Caleb Kimble signed to play football with New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell, with Marlena Sipes signing for track and cross country with Campbellsville University in Kentucky.

Following the outdoor signing at each students home, principal Ellen Murphy praised the character of Kimble and Sipes.

Kimble rushed for over 1,800 yards last season, helping to lead the Pilots to a (6-4) regular season record.

Sipes helped guide the Lady Pilots track and cross country teams to be one of the best in the First Region.