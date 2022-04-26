Two Fulton County High School Staff Members Recognized at Awards Ceremony

Two Fulton County High School staff members were recognized during an awards ceremony held last week in Paducah.

Deena Anderson, the Technology Data Specialist, and Brandon Uzzle, the Family Resource Coordinator, were two of more than 90 nominees honored during the 5th annual Regional Educators Awards and Scholarship Program at West Kentucky Community and Technical College.

The awards program was established to recognize pre-kindergarten through high school educators, administrators and staff members, who have gone beyond their daily responsibilities on behalf of students, parents and the community.

Ms. Anderson is a 32 year employee of the Fulton County School System, with Uzzle a five year employee.

Both were recognized for the Unsung Heroes Support Staff Award.

Nominees were selected from schools in ten Kentucky counties, and in five Illinois counties.

Photos of Brandon Uzzle and Deena Anderson have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.