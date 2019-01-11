Two students in the Fulton Independent School System have been charged following an incident on Friday.

Fulton police reports said officers were called to the school to investigate a complaint of concern for staff members and students.

The report said student written statements indicated the two females arrived back from choir class, with one of those student cursing at a teacher and students.

At the end of class, reports said a third juvenile stated that “snitches get stitches”, while another stated “snitches also get bullet holes”.

One of the female juveniles was charged with third degree terroristic threatening and second degree disorderly conduct, while the other female juvenile was charged with abuse of a teacher and second degree disorderly conduct.

Police reports said both juveniles were cited and released to their legal guardians.