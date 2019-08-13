Two Greenfield women are facing theft charges in separate incidents.

32-year-old Kristi Ann Puckett is being held in the Weakley County Jail after an investigation by Greenfield Police determined Puckett allegedly backed her SUV up to the Fred’s location in Greenfield, cut a cable securing chairs out front, and loaded two rocking chairs into her vehicle and left.

The chairs were later located at Puckett’s Grocery where two other chairs were found that had also been taken from Fred’s.

The total value of the four chairs stolen is $80 dollars.

Puckett is charged with Theft of Property up to $1,000 Dollars.

In a second incident, 56-year-old Kay Lynn Stout is charged with stealing over $1,000 dollars in merchandise from the Little General in Greenfield between June 8th and June 30th while she was an employee at the store.

Stout is charged with Theft of Property over $1,000 Dollars.

Both Puckett and Stout are set to appear Wednesday in Weakley County General Sessions Court.