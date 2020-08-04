Two Hardin County men are facing murder charges in connection with a 2018 murder of their roommate.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 25-year-old Christopher King and 28-year-old Shawn Wisniewski were arrested Monday following indictments from the Hardin County Grand Jury.

Both men are charged in the death of then 30-year-old Terry Woodall, who was reported as a missing person in September of 2018.

TBI agents and Hardin County Sheriff’s deputies discovered his body in October near the home he shared with King and Wisniewski on Swiney Road in Adamsville.

During the course of the investigation, authorities developed information identified King and Wisnieswki as the individuals responsible.

Earlier this month, the Hardin County Grand Jury returned indictments charging both men with First Degree Murder, Abuse of a Corpse, and Destruction of Evidence.

King is being held in the Wayne County Jail and Wisniewski is being held in the Hardin County Jail.

Both are being held without bond as they await their first court appearances.