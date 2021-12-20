Two Henry County men arrested, one sought in theft incidents

Three Henry County men are facing charges in connection with two theft incidents over the weekend.

Henry County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Gary Vandiver says 36-year-old Jonathan Blanton, of Puryear, was arrested Saturday for reported thefts on Shady Grove Road and Highway 641.

Vandiver says a Kubota tractor, bush-hog, brush cutter, Scag zero turn mower, and two generators were taken from a barn on Shady Grove Road and a 1996 Honda 300 ATV was taken from the Highway 641 residence.

Blanton is charged with nine counts of Theft of Property, Burglary, and Accessory after the Fact and is being held in the Henry County Jail on a $50,000 dollar bond.

In addition, a 1986 Ford van, reported stolen from Oak Grove Road North on Saturday has been recovered. Blanton is charged with that theft, as well.

Meanwhile, 27-year-old Jordan Hartsfield, of Paris, was arrested for Violation of Probation and is being held without bond, and a warrant for Theft of Property has been issued for Adam Kennedy, of Puryear.