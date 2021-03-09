Two Huntingdon men charged with stealing woman’s purse in Martin

Two Huntingdon men are charged with stealing a woman’s purse inside a Martin sports bar.

21-year-old Bryant Coleman and 22-year-old Amarion Gordon were arrested by Martin Patrolman Rachel Green after video surveillance at the Hawk’s Nest showed the two men talking with the victim, with Coleman seen grabbing the purse as Gordon continued the conversation.

Both men then left, with Coleman concealing the purse under his shirt.

Total restitution due the victim is $580 dollars.

Both men are charged with Theft of Property and have been released from the Weakley County Jail on a $1,000 dollar bond.

The two will appear in Weakley County General Sessions Court on April 7th.