Two illegal aliens in Union City have been indicted on federal drug charges and illegal re-entry after being deported.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee Michael Dunavant says a task force made up of DEA special agents and the Union City Police Department arrested the two men in an early morning raid on August 30 on federal drug trafficking charges and illegal reentry after deportation.

Arrested were 42-year-old Christino Alcazar-Ortiz and 37-year-old Armando Alcazar-Ortiz, both of Union City.

Union City Police Chief Perry Barfield says the arrests are the result of a year-long investigation into a crystal meth drug operation at Mi Tierra Caliente restaurant, owned by the defendants on First Street in Union City, in which law enforcement officials have seized large amounts of meth, which was 95% pure.

If convicted, the defendants face not less than 10 years, up to life imprisonment; a million dollar fine and 5 years supervised release for the controlled substance violations; and not more than 20 years imprisonment, and a fine of $250,000 dollars for the illegal reentry charges.

