Two indicted in 2021 officer-involved shooting in Ripley

Two men are being held in an officer-involved shooting last year in Ripley.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 19-year-old Demarco Taylor, of Jackson, and 20-year-old Chrishun Taylor, of Lauderdale County, were indicted Monday by a Lauderdale County grand jury and are being held in the Lauderdale County Jail.

Demarco Taylor is charged with Felony Reckless Endangerment, Felony Possession of a Deadly Weapon, Evading Arrest, and Felony Evading Arrest – Endangering Others. His bond is set at $150,000.

Chrishun Taylor is charged with Felony Reckless Endangerment, Felony Possession of a Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Assault, and Tampering with Evidence. He’s being held on a $250,000 bond.

The incident happened in the 300 block of Stardust Drive on February 21, 2021, when both men, in separate vehicles, exchanged gunfire along Jefferson Street, during which a Ripley Police officer’s vehicle was hit.

The officer was on routine patrol at the time and was not injured.