Two Injured in Two Vehicle Crash in Obion County

Two people were injured in a two vehicle accident in Obion County on Tuesday afternoon.

Tennessee Highway Patrol reports said 69 year old Almeda Wilmath was traveling west on State Route 22 in a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica, when her vehicle collided with a 2013 Ford Explorer operated by 24 year old Kelly Hayden.

Reports said the accident occurred around 5:30 at Andrew Wheeler Lane.

Both operators were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

No other information was released by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, but Thunderbolt News was told an Air-Evac helicopter was called to assist, and landed on the football field at Lake Road School.