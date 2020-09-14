Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday night on Highway 22 between Martin and Dresden.

THP Sergeant Jena Eubanks says the accident happened around 8:30 Friday night at the intersection of Highway 22 and Fuller Road when a southbound Dodge Avenger and northbound Nissan Sentra collided at the intersection.

A passenger in the Dodge Avenger, 23-year-old Lydia Coltra, of Martin, and the driver of the Nissan Sentra, 33-year-old Jolita Okeke, of Martin, were injured in the accident.

The extent of the injuries are not known at this time.