Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has announced the conviction of two people for sex crimes against an animal.

Attorney Cameron said 44 year old Nolene Renee Horn, of Bracken County, and 50 year old Christopher Jones, of Mason County, pled guilty to two felony counts of sexual crimes against an animal, and two misdemeanor counts of torture of a dog.

The case is believed to be Kentucky’s first conviction of bestiality since the General Assembly passed Senate Bill 67, making sexual crimes against an animal a Class D felony.

The Maysville Police Department and the Boone County Sheriff’s office investigated the case, with Horn and Jones were indicted by a Mason Circuit Court Grand Jury.