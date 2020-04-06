Kentucky Wildcats guard Tyrese Maxey says he will enter the NBA draft.

Maxey is the second Wildcats starter in as many days to turn pro and forego his remaining collegiate eligibility.

He tied for second on the team in scoring at 14 points per game and shot nearly 43-percent with thirty-three 3-pointers.

Southeastern Conference coaches voted Maxey to the all-freshman team and all-SEC second team.

His decision to leave comes after sophomore point guard Ashton Hagans announced he will enter the draft after two seasons with Kentucky.