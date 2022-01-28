Two Killed and Others Injured in Dyersburg Shooting Incidents

Two people were killed in separate shootings in Dyersburg this past Saturday, with others also injured.

Police reports said the shootings started just after noon, when 32 year old Bryant Thomas Jr. was airlifted to a Memphis hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Reports said a vehicle and home also received multiple gunshots during the incident.

Around 4:00, police said 22 year old Royal Harvey was in his vehicle on Wilson Circle, when a sedan pulled up and multiple shots were fired.

Reports said Harvey was struck several times, but returned fire, striking 30 year old Timothy Rucker.

Both Harvey and Rucker were airlifted to Memphis hospitals, with Rucker pronounced deceased Saturday evening.

Police then received a call to the area of Compress and Roberts Street around 10:00, where they discovered the body of 33 year old Marcus Breashears.

Reports said Breashears had received gunshot wounds and was located in a vehicle parked on an apartment parking lot, with the motor still running.