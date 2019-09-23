Jackson Police are investigating an early morning fatal shooting on Saturday, that occurred at 45 Broadview, Club Elite Night Club.

At approximately 2:40, officers responded to the shooting and encountered a large crowd on the parking lot fleeing from the club.

Police immediately entered the club and encountered two subjects suffering from gunshot injuries that resulted in their deaths, and a third subject who was transported to a Jackson hospital for treatment.

Jackson Police have not identified any suspects and the investigation is ongoing.