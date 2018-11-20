Two men were killed in a single vehicle accident in Paducah on Tuesday morning.

Police reports said 23 year old Jose Gomez, of Memphis, was driving a 2011 Dodge Challenger on South 5th Street, when he failed to stop at a dead-end street.

Reports said the vehicle ran into a wooded area, where it struck a tree, traveled down an embankment and caught fire.

Gomez and his passenger, 25 year old Joshua Gunter, of Louisiana, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Paducah police, and a collision reconstructionist, are still investigating the crash.

