A fire at a home in South Fulton has claimed the lives of an adult and child.

The early morning fire on Monday occurred at a residence on Frankie Lane.

Information about the possible cause of the fire, and the names of those involved have not been released.

KYTN News has learned the Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the scene.

South Fulton City Manager Johnny Bacon called the fire deaths “tragic” and said “thoughts and prayers go out to the family”.