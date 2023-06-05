Two Killed in Two Vehicle Accident in McCracken County

Two people were killed in a two vehicle accident Sunday afternoon in McCracken County.

Sheriff’s Office reports said the crash occurred at 3:30, in the 1100 block of KY-286.

Reports said 57 year old Timothy Wilson, of McMinnville, Tennessee, was operating a 2007 Dodge Ram truck, that crossed over the center line and struck a 2014 Acura MDX, operated by 49 year old Cathalina Sherwood, of Crystal City, Missouri.

Ms. Sherwood’s vehicle also contained 52 year old Benjamin Sherwood and 21 year old Evelyn Sherwood.

Sheriff’s reports said Wilson and Benjamin Sherwood were pronounced deceased at the scene, with Cathalina and Evelyn Sherwood transported to a Paducah hospital for treatment.

Witnesses said the Ms. Sherwood attempted to avoid the collision by moving off of the roadway, but the Dodge truck struck the vehicle head on.