The names of two people, killed in a motor vehicle accident in Western Kentucky on Sunday night, have been released.

Kentucky State Police at Post 1 were called just after 7:30, to the intersection of U.S. Highway 68 and Ky-139 in Cadiz.

At the scene, State Police investigations showed a 1999 Honda Civic, operated by 21 year old Brandon Hare of Cadiz, had failed to stop at the intersection.

Hare’s vehicle was then struck in the passenger side by a 2017 Toyota Tacoma, operated by 24 year old Tyler Dodson, of Murray.

Following the crash, Post 1 reports said Hare was pronounced deceased at the scene, with his passenger, 20 year old Jared Ballengee, also of Cadiz, passing away a short time later at the Trigg County Hospital.

Dodson and one of his passengers, 69 year old Dorothy Dodson of Fancy Farm, were treated at the hospital and released.

A second passenger, 23 year old Mason Dodson of Murray, was transported to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital for injuries.

Reports said an autopsy and toxicology report of Brandon Hare was requested by Kentucky State Police.