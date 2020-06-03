Two Lauderdale County men have been indicted on charges in connection with a pending double murder case against one of them.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says in February, the TBI, along with the ATF, Ripley Police Department, and Crockett County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a social media post from a witness in a pending case against 29-year-old Sequna Copeland, who’s charged in the 2018 shooting death of 27-year-old Jessica Hunt and her unborn child.

The post contained a threat of retaliation against a witness who had previously testified against Copeland. During the investigation, agents learned that Copeland and 26-year-old Jacovas Barbee were responsible for the social media post.

On Monday, a Lauderdale County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Copeland and Barbee with Retaliation for Past Action and Coercion of a Witness.

Tuesday, Barbee was booked into the Lauderdale County Jail on $100,000 bond. Copeland was served with arrest warrants as he remains jailed awaiting trial.

Barbee is the fourth person charged in connection to Hunt’s murder.

Along with Copeland, 34-year-old Bryson Bonds and 40-year-old Tommy Taylor have been indicted on counts including Premeditated First Degree Murder, Felony Murder, Especially Aggravated Kidnapping, Abuse of a Corpse, and Theft.