Two firefighters from the Martin Fire Department are in Raleigh, North Carolina as part of a task force providing fire protection for residents during Tropical Storm Florence.

Assistant Chief Joey Pierce and Firefighter/EMT Tyler Yates took a tanker truck from the Martin Fire Department to join other fire departments from across Tennessee a base camp in Raleigh.

Martin Fire Chief Jamie Summers says the two crew members will be in Raleigh as part of a five-day mission to help local fire firefighters in the area.

The Greenfield Fire Department was originally part of the task force, however when Florence was downgraded, the mission call changed and Chief Bob Dudley and the Greenfield Fire Department were taken off the mission.

Chief Bob Dudley is the 2nd Vice-President of the Tennessee Fire Chiefs Association and Chief Jamie Summers serves on the TFCA Executive Committee.

