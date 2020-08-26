Two local high school football teams have now been forced to quarantine for two weeks, after each received a positive coronavirus test on Tuesday.

Gleason was scheduled to play at South Fulton this Friday night in Week 2 of the season.

Red Devils coach Eric Knott said he first received information from coach Noah Lampkins indicating a Bulldogs player had tested positive for the virus.

The news resulted in the cancellation of Friday’s game, plus put Gleason out of play for at least 14 days.

Later on Tuesday, coach Knott learned that the Red Devils also had a player to test positive, resulting in a 14 day quarantine for players and the coaching staff.

Gleason and South Fulton now join Dresden and Lake County as teams forced to sit out a period of time due to the virus.

Coach Knott said Gleason will now play at South Fulton in Week 10 of the season, but nothing was known about the Red Devils game at Greenfield scheduled for September 4th.