The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has two local men on their active Most Wanted list.

TBI reports said 28 year old Kevin Eric Dodd Jr. is wanted by the Paris Police Department for attempted second degree murder, reckless endangerment and probation violations.

Dodd is a black male who is 6’0 tall weighing 210 pounds and should be considered armed and dangerous.

TBI reports say 39 year old Bobby Joe Claybrook Jr. is wanted by the Dyersburg Police Department and U.S Marshall’s Service.

Claybrook is wanted for attempted second degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault and a felon in possession of a handgun.

Claybrook is a black male 5’10” tall weighing 200 pounds.

He also is considered armed and dangerous.

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to his arrest of both fugitives.