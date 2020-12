Two lottery games played in Tennessee and Kentucky have jackpots approaching a half-a-billion dollars.

Friday night’s Mega-Millions lottery drawing is for $244 million dollars.

A single winning ticket in this draw could take the cash option value of $187.6 million dollars before taxes.

Saturday night’s Powerball drawing is now up to $243 million dollars.

A single winning ticket in this drawing could take a lump sum payout of $189.4 million dollars.