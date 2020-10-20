Two Martin men are facing trespassing, vandalism, and drug charges.

Weakley County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence on Pierce Road in Martin where complainant told Deputy Mark Kimsey that 52-year-old Michael Chappell and 75-year-old Donald Wright had drove around her house, leaving ruts in the yard, after both men had been warned about doing it and a “No Trespassing” sign was in the driveway.

When deputies went to speak with both men and place them under arrest, a search of Chappell revealed a large, clear Ziploc style plastic bag containing a leafy substance and a glass pipe in his right front jacket pocket.

Both men are charged with Criminal Trespass and Vandalism, with Chappell facing additional charges of Simple Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia.

Both have been released from the Weakley County Jail.