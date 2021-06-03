Two Martin men in court today on drug, other charges

Two Martin men appear in court today on drug charges.

Skyler Wade Little and Layne Blake Moss, both 27, were arrested over the holiday weekend by Weakley County Sheriff’s deputy Gary Eddings following a traffic stop on North Lindell Street in Martin.

In his report, Deputy Eddings says he initially tried to stop the vehicle on Hyndsver Road for a broken tail light, but the driver, later identified as Little, didn’t stop until he pulled into the Huck’s parking lot.

Deputy Eddings says he noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle, with marijuana and pills later found in the car, and a hypodermic needle found under the driver’s seat.

Both Little and Moss are charged with Possession of Schedule Three, Four, and Six Drugs, and Drug Paraphernalia, with Little facing additional charges of Evading Arrest and Violation of the Light Law.

Both appear today in Weakley County General Sessions Court.