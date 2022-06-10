Two McKenzie residents arrested again, 30 days after first arrest

Two people arrested last month were arrested again Thursday following a second search warrant at the same residence in McKenzie.

Twenty-eight-year-old Herivia Strayhorn and 28-year-old Michael Webb, both of McKenzie, were booked into the Carroll County Jail for Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell and Distribute and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Strayhorn’s bond is set at $100,000. Webb’s bond is set at $250,000.

The investigation into drug activity in McKenzie began in April and led to obtaining an initial search warrant on May 10th for a home in the 700 block of Walnut Avenue.

Four individuals were arrested on multiple drug and gun charges.

Due to the ongoing investigation, a second search warrant for the same address was executed Thursday and as a result, drugs and drug paraphernalia were seized and Strayhorn and Webb were arrested a second time.

The arrests are a result of a joint investigation into illegal drug activity by special agents with the TBI, McKenzie Police Department, Huntingdon Police Department, and the 24th Judicial Drug Task Force.