Two men were arrested and charged following a boat fire in Paducah.

Police reports said 54 year old Randy Roy, of Hopkinsville, and 70 year old William Jenkins, of Paducah, were in the abandoned house boat on North Waters Street.

After fire was seen coming from the boat by a Paducah police officer, Roy and Jenkins were taken for questioning.

When speaking with officers, the men admitted to starting the fire to kill fleas and bed bugs.

Both were charged with third degree arson, alcohol intoxication and criminal trespassing.