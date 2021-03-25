Two Men Arrested in Sex Sting Involving Minors Have Hearing Dates Delayed

Hearings for two of five men arrested in a multi-law enforcement sex sting in Union City, will be continued.

On Thursday morning in Obion County General Session Court, 28 year old Abraham Labastida, of Murray, had his case moved to Monday afternoon at 3:30.

Labastida is still incarcerated in the Obion County Jail, due to a hold by U.S. immigration authorities.

He is charged with trafficking for commercial sex acts, which is a Class-B felony.

52 year old Lewis Harris, of Memphis, was also scheduled for a hearing in front of General Sessions Judge Jimmy Smith on the same Class-B felony charges.

Harris, and his attorney from Memphis, were inside the courthouse, but did not make an appearance in the courtroom.

During a court recess, Assistant District Attorney Heard Critchlow told the media that she met with the attorney for Harris, and decided to set another court date.

Ms. Critchlow said the decision to reset the appearances of Labastida and Harris was to allow the prosecution and law enforcement time to discuss the issue together.

The five men were arrested in Union City following a two day sting that included agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security, Obion County Sheriffs Office and Union City Police Department.

The undercover sting was focused on individuals seeking sex with underage minors.