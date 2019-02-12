Two men are facing charges after hatching a murder-for-hire plot in the Gibson County Jail.

A statement from the West Tennessee Drug Task Force says agents received information on February 6th that 43-year-old Stephen Taylor of Murfreesboro had hired 22-year-old Gregory Barnes of Humboldt to kill a Murfreesboro man who was a potential witness against Taylor in Rutherford County Circuit Court on February 8th.

Agents worked with other police agencies to take the intended victim into protective custody, then arrested Taylor and Barnes. Both are charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Task Force investigators say Taylor and Barnes came up with the plot while serving a weekend sentence at the Gibson County Jail.

The investigation shows Taylor provided Barnes with details on how to locate and identify the man.