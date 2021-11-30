November 30, 2021
Two men facing assault charges following bar fight

Two men are facing assault charges following a bar fight in Weakley County.

Twenty-nine-year-old Jesse Lee Forsythe, of Jackson, and 30-year-old Jordan Michael Lee, of Martin, are charged with Aggravated Assault after the two hit the victim with a bar stool and a metal sign from the bar wall.

Witnesses were able to separate Forsythe and Lee from the victim, with the two running to their car and fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed.

Both have since been released from the Weakley County Jail.

