Two Men Hospitalized After Shooting in Hickman

A shooting in Hickman on Tuesday night resulted in two people being hospitalized.

Police reports said officers were called to Davis Park Apartments just after 11:00, where Jerrell Kinney, of Hickman, had received gunshot wounds to the chest and leg.

At the scene, officers also located Robert Mackins, of Hickman, laying on the pavement, unconscious with blood and swelling on his face.

Witnesses said Mackins and Kinney had been in an argument, with Mackins producing a .9-milimeter handgun.

After Kinney was shot, a witness said he was able to strike Mackins in the face, knocking him unconscious.

Police reports said Kinney was flown to a Nashville hospital, with Mackins transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City, then airlifted to Regional One in Memphis.

Mackins will be charged with felony counts of first degree assault and wanton endangerment upon his release.