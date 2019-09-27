Jackson police are searching for a person responsible for the shooting of two Hispanic males on Wednesday night.

Police reports said officers responded to a shots fired call, where a wrecked vehicle was located on fire, with one shooting victim inside.

While at the scene, officers received the call of another individual with gunshot wounds in an adjoining area.

The two men, identified as 26-year-old Julio Almaraz and 21-year-old Joe Ramirez, were transported to the Jackson hospital with serious injuries.

Police now say they are looking for a person of interest in the case.