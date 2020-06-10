Two men from Missouri have been arrested following an undercover drug investigation in Western Kentucky.

Carlisle County Sheriff’s reports said officers conducted a search warrant at the 300 block of U.S. Highway-80 in Arlington, following the sale of methamphetamine.

Reports said 67 year old David Adams and 48 year old Mark Adams, both of East Prairie, were taken into custody after selling methamphetamine to undercover officers.

Marked money used to make the purchase was also part of the $1,668 seized at the location.

Both men were charged with conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance, along with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Reports said a third individual is also expected to be charged in the case.