Two Montgomery County residents have been indicted by the Stewart County Grand Jury for charges of accessory after the fact related to a search for TBI Top 10 Most Wanted fugitive last year.

TBI spokesperson Susan Niland says 40-year-old Derek Eugene Summers and 32-year-old Mindy Elaine Harris were arrested after it was learned that Kirby Wallace, the subject of a weeklong manhunt in a homicide, had been at the couple’s residence sometime after the homicide occurred.

Wallace was eventually captured in Stewart County by Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew and Corporal Stacey Bostwick.

On Monday, the Stewart County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Summers and Harris each with one count of Accessory after the Fact.

Summers, who is currently being held in the Cheatham County Jail on an unrelated charge, was served with the capias Tuesday.

Harris was arrested and booked at the Stewart County Jail.

Each are being held on a $20,000 bond.