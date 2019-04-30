Two Murray State football players have signed undrafted free agent deals following the NFL Draft.

Racers quarterback Drew Anderson signed with the Arizona Cardinals, following one of the most memorable years in Murray State football history.

In his only season with the team, Anderson completed 258-of-459 passes for 2,864 yards and 20 touchdowns.

On top of his passing achievements, Anderson also rushed for 225 yards and scored five touchdowns.

Four year defensive starter Marquez Sanford signed his deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

As a Racer, Sanford recorded 176 tackles and had five interceptions.

During the NFL Draft, Murray State’s Quincy Williams was taken in the third round by the Jaguars.